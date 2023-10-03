Driver dies after passenger's gun fires , Cordele police investigating

They say the crash occurred when the victim was driving South on 13th Street with two juveniles in the car. One of the two juveniles was handling a gun.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORDELE, Ga. — Cordele police are investigating after a passenger's gun went off during a car accident and killed the driver.

According to a press release, officers say that at around 9:24 p.m. on Friday, Cordele Police Department Officers, along with Crisp County Sheriff's Deputies, responded to an accident in the area of Pateville Rd and 13th Street.

When they arrived, they found a female driver who had a gunshot wound. She later died from her injuries.

They say the crash occurred when the victim was driving South on 13th Street with two juveniles in the car. One of the two juveniles was handling a gun.

It was discharged, and struck the victim who was driving, wounding her. Immediate efforts were made to provide medical assistance, but the victim was pronounced dead at the accident scene.

Officers later arrested the 15-year-old male juvenile that was responsible for her death. It was determined that he was the victim's nephew.

The juvenile was charged with involuntary manslaughter, possession of a firearm by a minor, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and reckless conduct.