Cordele Police looking for gunman after teen dies in Thursday shooting

CORDELE, Ga. — The Cordele police are looking for a gunman that was shooting near the 1000 block of Tulip Avenue on Thursday evening.

In a post to Facebook, they say officers responded to several 911 calls about gunfire from the area just after 10 p.m.

When they arrived, they were flagged down by a group of people at a house where a 19-year-old had been shot several times while sitting in his car.

Emergency and EMT services were called, but the teen died on scene from his wounds.

The Cordele Police say their detectives are working with the GBI to identify the shooter.