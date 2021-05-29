Cordele police looking for man after he shot his brother

The man who was shot was taken to the hospital.

CORDELE, Ga. — A man is in the hospital after being shot by his brother late Friday night.

According to the Cordele Police Department, the shooting happened around 10:30 p.m.

Officers responded to a call at the 200 block of East 20th Avenue in reference to a shooting victim.

Jaquez Lewis was found and identified as the victim. First aid was rendered by the on-scene Officers until EMS arrived and transported Lewis to Crisp Regional Hospital.

The release says that Jaquez’s brother shot him and ran from the scene.

The brother, Michael Lewis, has not been found. Michael also has active warrants that are not connected with this case through a neighboring agency.