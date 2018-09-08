Cordele Police need your help finding two men on drug and weapons charges.

According to a release from the police department, the charges stem from an assault and search warrant that recovered two stolen firearms and a ‘large amount’ of illegal drugs.

The two men were identified by police as:

Gregory Odom – aggravated assault, battery, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of MDMA with intent to distribute, theft by receiving stolen property, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Carlos Brown – possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of MDMA with intent to distribute, theft by receiving stolen property, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

The news release says both men are known to carry weapons and should be considered dangerous.

If you see them, call 911 and give their location and clothing description.

