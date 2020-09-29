Cordele Police looking for witnesses after 3 killed in two separate accidents

The first accident happened on I-75 Friday and left two people dead, and the second was a pedestrian accident that happened Monday night

CORDELE, Ga. — Cordele Police and Georgia State Patrol are investigating after three people were killed in two separate car accidents in the last few days.

According to a news release, the first fatal accident happened Friday around 9:30 p.m. on I-75S near exit 101 and it involved multiple vehicles.

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene, 25-year-old Kurtavious Butts and 24-year-old Winetta Hawkins.

Then, on Monday around 11 p.m., deputies responded to a fatal pedestrian accident on Joe Wright Drive near 27th Avenue.

The pedestrian, identified as 48-year-old Brian Oliver, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Cordele Police Chief Lewis Green is now asking for people who witnessed either accident to come forward.

“We are deeply saddened by these deaths and recognize these deadly accidents occurred at night when visibility is difficult. I ask that you be careful and ensure your being cautious on the roadways. If you saw something related to these two accidents, please call and provide us with those details,” said Green.

If you have any information, you can call Cordele Police at 229-276-2921 or Georgia State Patrol Troop H at 229-386-3333.