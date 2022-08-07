Corn crop suffers in Central Georgia heat

Some farmers had to use extreme measures to keep it looking good.

BLECKLEY COUNTY, Ga. — The National Agricultural Statistics service says some non-irrigated corn fields in west Georgia are a complete loss.

Here in Central Georgia, farmers like Bill Barrs have suffered with their crops in the heat this year.

"Those are good ears most of them are 18x39, 18 rows, 39 to a row," he said counting the kernels in a beautiful ear of corn.

In a year where fertilizer costs skyrocketed and tractors drank expensive diesel fuel, a lack of rain took another big bite out of the budget.

Farmers use pivots to water -- think of them like giant sprinklers.

"We probably went four weeks without switching the systems off," he calculated. "A lot of it was to keep it cool. We would have pollination issues with the heat."

He figures it's going to eat up extra $60 per acre.

Doesn't sound like much, but if you have hundreds of acres, it is a big impact on the bottom line.

"In a typical season, an acre of corn would be $50 to $100 production cost, and we're going to be on the top end of that this year, but we've already spent the money," he said.

It's money he will bake into his planting costs next year.

"I wish things would get back to normal, but I don't see it right now," he projected.

Barrs is still betting on a profit this year.