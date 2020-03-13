MACON, Ga. — It seems things are happening pretty fast these days with coronavirus.

One physician wants you to slow down and just be neighborly.

Governor Brian Kemp gave a press conference Thursday and he talked about taking care of folks.

"I'm calling on all Georgians to get together and talk about how they're going to protect their grandparents, how they're going to protect their loved ones with health conditions, and how they'll get them what they need -- groceries, prescriptions, and other necessary supplies," he said.

Dr. Mary Bell Vaughn wants you to take Governor Kemp's suggestion one step further.

"Well, right now, if you are healthy and not in a high-risk population, what I need you to do is look to your right and look to your left -- you have neighbors that need help," she said.

Your neighbors, like 77-year-old Joella Pipkin, might be worried about going to the grocery store.

"I just don't want to get sick. I'm at home by myself, I'm a widow, and there's nobody at home to help take care of me," Pipkin said.

"If you have a neighbor or a friend or anyone you think is high-risk, ask them can I help them, with your medications, with your groceries. We're encouraging those people to stay home -- stay home from church, stay home from large gatherings -- it's just a small amount of time. It's not worth the risk right now," Vaughn explained.

A lot of grocery stores have click-and-shop options, but I've run into this with my parents -- a lot of seniors and at-risk folks just aren't familiar with the technology.

"That's what we've run into with telehealth, but what we're asking is if your neighbor needs groceries, take your iPhone over there and help them take the Instacart that you're having delivered and deliver it to them," Vaughn said.

Vaughn says if you're young and healthy, there is little risk if you want to be neighborly.

"We have the power, not the virus, we have the power to help each other and to look around and see who else needs help," Vaughn said. "If you're healthy, you can help you can be part of the solution."

Vineville Internal Medicine is taking non-perishable item donations.

Their staff plans to deliver them to seniors and high-risk patients.

If you'd like to donate their office is located at 3448 Vineville Avenue.

