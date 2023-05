Coroner Leon Jones says it happened on 3020 Millerfield Road in east Macon.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MACON, Ga. — According to Macon-Bibb Coroner Leon Jones, one person is dead and one person in critical condition after a car crash.

Jones says it happened on 3020 Millerfield Road in east Macon.

There is no word on what happened at this time.