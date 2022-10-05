Man in custody after Macon teen fatally shot in convenience store parking lot

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating after a teen was shot in the parking lot of Friends Food Mart located at 3350 Houston Avenue.
According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the call came in just after 8 p.m. Monday about a person shot in the area.
Deputies arrested 21-year-old Ja’Kobe Archie after interviewing him Monday night. He is currently being held in the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center, without bond, for the charge of involuntary manslaughter, according to a release.
The release says a group of males were in the store parking lot when one person was shot.
Bibb Coroner Leon Jones says the teen, identified as 16-year-old Kymelo Early, was taken to the Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent where he later died.
This case is still under investigation. If you have any information, you can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.