Man in custody after Macon teen fatally shot in convenience store parking lot

According to Macon-Bibb Coroner Leon Jones says 16-year-old Kymelo Early was shot just after 8 p.m.

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating after a teen was shot in the parking lot of Friends Food Mart located at 3350 Houston Avenue.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the call came in just after 8 p.m. Monday about a person shot in the area.

Deputies arrested 21-year-old Ja’Kobe Archie after interviewing him Monday night. He is currently being held in the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center, without bond, for the charge of involuntary manslaughter, according to a release.

The release says a group of males were in the store parking lot when one person was shot.

Bibb Coroner Leon Jones says the teen, identified as 16-year-old Kymelo Early, was taken to the Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent where he later died.