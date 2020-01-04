MACON, Ga. — Three people -- a man and two women -- were found dead Tuesday night at a house on Moreland Avenue in Macon.

That's according to Macon-Bibb Coroner Leon Jones.

Jones says the call came in around 9:25 p.m. No other information was given.

Several Bibb deputies are at the scene on Moreland Avenue.

This is a developing story. Stay with 13WMAZ for updates as details come in.

