Coroner: 63-year-old pedestrian hit, killed on Gray Highway in Macon identified

63-year-old Broderick Jerome Linder was a resident of McAfee Towers senior apartments located at 1212 Gray Highway.

MACON, Ga. — UPDATE, 9:50 p.m.:

Macon-Bibb Coroner Leon Jones has identified the hit-and-run victim as 63-year-old Broderick Jerome Linder.

UPDATE, 9:20 p.m.:

Bibb deputies are investigating after 63-year-old pedestrian was hit and killed 1200 block of Gray Highway just after 7:30 p.m. Friday.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, a man was walking across Gray Highway near Sanford Drive when he was hit by a Chevy Equinox driven by a 22-year-old woman. The man was taken to the Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent where he later died.

This accident is still under investigation. If you have any information, you can call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.

Macon-Bibb Coroner Leon Jones says a 63-year-old pedestrian was hit and killed on Gray Highway Friday night.

Jones says the person was a resident of McAfee Towers senior apartments located at 1212 Gray Highway. The pedestrian was pronounced dead just after 8 p.m.

There is no other information available at this time.