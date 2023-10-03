Macon-Bibb Coroner asking for help finding next of kin of man found dead on Ocmulgee Heritage Trail

MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb Coroner Leon Janes is asking for the public's help finding the family of a man who was found dead on Ocmulgee Heritage Trail.
He says the man was found on Wednesday morning.
Workers found the man's body lying on the sidewalk near a bridge.
Jones has identified the man as 40-year-old James William Ballard. He says Ballard is originally from the Griffin area and was about 5’9” and 160 lbs.
Anyone with information on how to find the man’s family can call the Bibb County Coroner’s Office at (478) 621-6314.