Macon-Bibb Coroner asking for help finding next of kin of man found dead on Ocmulgee Heritage Trail

Coroner Leon Jones has identified the man as 40-year-old James William Ballard.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb Coroner Leon Janes is asking for the public's help finding the family of a man who was found dead on Ocmulgee Heritage Trail.

He says the man was found on Wednesday morning.

Workers found the man's body lying on the sidewalk near a bridge.

Jones has identified the man as 40-year-old James William Ballard. He says Ballard is originally from the Griffin area and was about 5’9” and 160 lbs.