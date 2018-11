At least two people are dead in a wreck near the Jones-Baldwin County line, according to Jones County Coroner Jerry Bridges.

The accident happened around 5 p.m. on Highway 49.

The Jones County Sheriff's Office nor the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office could provide any further details on the accident or injuries.

Traffic is down to one lane on the highway, with several ambulances on scene.

Drivers should avoid the area if possible.

