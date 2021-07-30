Bibb deputies investigating after man killed in Lizella

Bibb Coroner Leon Jones says it happened around 9 p.m. on Bethel Church Road

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a fatal shooting in Lizella Friday night.

According to a news release, it happened after 8:30 p.m. at a home in the 7500-block of Bethel Church Road.

It was reported to deputies that a 69-year-old man was fatally shot during an 'altercation' with another man.

Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The sheriff's office says they do have a person of interest in custody at this time, and they are working to learn more about what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information can call the sheriff's office at 478-751-7500.