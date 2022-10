Jones says this is the 12th pedestrian death in Macon so far this year.

MACON, Ga. — Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones says his office is headed to a call for a pedestrian hit and killed.

It happened just before 10 p.m. on Eisenhower Parkway near Houston Avenue.

No other information was given.