Cause of death revealed for radio personality Ron Sexton, known for 'Donnie Baker' role

Ron Sexton, known to listeners of "The BOB & TOM Show" as "Donnie Baker," died in July in Ohio while on tour with his stand-up comedy show.

INDIANAPOLIS — A coroner in Ohio released the toxicology report for Indianapolis native and radio personality Ron Sexton, known to listeners of "The BOB & TOM Show" as "Donnie Baker."

Sexton, who died July 21, died from "toxic effects of fentanyl and ethanol," according to the Hamilton County Coroner's Office. His death was ruled an accident due to an administered overdose of drugs and alcohol.

(NOTE: The video above is from a previous report on the death of Ron Sexton.)

Sexton's family announced his death on the "Donnie Baker" Facebook page, writing, "It is with immense sadness that we let everyone know that Ron Sexton passed away yesterday. He was Donnie Baker to most of you, but Ron and Dad to us. Please respect our privacy at this time and pray for our family."

Sexton passed away in Ohio while on tour with his stand-up comedy show, according to a statement attributed to Tom Griswold on "The BOB & TOM Show" Facebook page:

"Ron was known by millions of listeners of "The Bob & Tom Show" for the indelible comedic characters he played on-air - including Donnie Baker, Kenny Tarmac, and Floyd the Trucker, as well as his spot-on celebrity impersonations. Ron was a much-loved colleague and friend, and we will miss him greatly. We send our sincerest condolences to his family and friends. He made many, many people happy during his more than 20 years with "The Bob & Tom Show," and we will remember him with love and gratitude."

The show posted a four-minute video on social media three days after Sexton's death.

"Ron Sexton is best known for Donnie Baker but voiced many other characters for our show," the show wrote.

Sexton also voiced the characters Kenny Tarmac and Floyd the Trucker, along with a number of celebrity impressions. The video posted gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at Sexton at work.

Remarkably, the show said much of what Sexton came up with was improvised.