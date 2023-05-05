Bibb investigators searching for man connected to girlfriend's shooting death

MACON, Ga. — Update, 7:00 a.m.:
The Bibb County Sheriff's Office needs help finding 23-year-old Treyvon Walker.
In a release Friday morning, the sheriff's office says Walker ran away from the scene where his girlfriend was shot.
Deputies responded to Green Meadows Townhouses on Log Cabin Drive around 3:45 a.m. and found 28-year-old Kanzea Owens shot and unresponsive.
She went to a hospital where doctors pronounced her dead around 4:30 a.m.
Investigators say Walker and Owens got into a fight and shots were fired.
That's when Walker ran away.
Investigators consider him armed and dangerous.
They say Walker was last seen wearing a black jacket and black shorts.
Anyone with information on his location should contact Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
