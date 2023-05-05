Bibb investigators searching for man connected to girlfriend's shooting death

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says Treyvon Walker ran away from the scene where his girlfriend was shot Friday morning.

MACON, Ga. — Update, 7:00 a.m.:

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office needs help finding 23-year-old Treyvon Walker.

In a release Friday morning, the sheriff's office says Walker ran away from the scene where his girlfriend was shot.

Deputies responded to Green Meadows Townhouses on Log Cabin Drive around 3:45 a.m. and found 28-year-old Kanzea Owens shot and unresponsive.

She went to a hospital where doctors pronounced her dead around 4:30 a.m.

Investigators say Walker and Owens got into a fight and shots were fired.

That's when Walker ran away.

Investigators consider him armed and dangerous.

They say Walker was last seen wearing a black jacket and black shorts.

Anyone with information on his location should contact Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

