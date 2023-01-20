Coroner: Woman dies after being hit by car on Harris Street, Pio Nono Avenue in Macon

The victim was taken to Atrium Health Navicent, The Medical Center where she was pronounced dead at 8 p.m.

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed in front of O’Reilly Auto Parts at the intersection of Harris Road and Pio Nono Avenue Friday night.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, a 40-year-old woman was hit and killed while she was trying to cross the road and walked into the path of a car driven by a 46-year-old man.

This accident is still under investigation.