x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Coroner: Woman dies after being hit by car on Harris Street, Pio Nono Avenue in Macon

The victim was taken to Atrium Health Navicent, The Medical Center where she was pronounced dead at 8 p.m.

More Videos

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed in front of O’Reilly Auto Parts at the intersection of Harris Road and Pio Nono Avenue Friday night.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, a 40-year-old woman was hit and killed while she was trying to cross the road and walked into the path of a car driven by a 46-year-old man.

The victim was taken to Atrium Health Navicent, The Medical Center where she was pronounced dead at 8 p.m.

This accident is still under investigation.

If you have any information, you can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 1-478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out