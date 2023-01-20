Coroner: Woman dies after being hit by car on Harris Street, Pio Nono Avenue in Macon

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed in front of O’Reilly Auto Parts at the intersection of Harris Road and Pio Nono Avenue Friday night.
According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, a 40-year-old woman was hit and killed while she was trying to cross the road and walked into the path of a car driven by a 46-year-old man.
The victim was taken to Atrium Health Navicent, The Medical Center where she was pronounced dead at 8 p.m.
This accident is still under investigation.
If you have any information, you can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 1-478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.