According to his grandmother, 17-year old Antrevon Bolden is now off the ventilator and is able to eat, point and nod, but still can't speak.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Corpus Christi teen continues to make progress in his recovery after suffering severe brain trauma.

The injuries are the result of a car-surfing attempt just over a week ago. His grandmother shared the above video of 17-year old Antrevon Bolden in the hospital.

According to Bolden's grandmother, Tricia Stallion, he is now off the ventilator and is able to eat, point and nod, but still can't speak.

His family knows his recovery will take time.

One week ago, Stallion didn't know if the teen would survive after being rushed into emergency brain surgery at Christus Spohn Shoreline. Stallion said it was last Saturday, when Bolden snuck out of the house as she slept. She said he went joyriding with his friends.

"He was on the very top of the car," Stallion said. "The person that was driving -- I don't know who was driving -- smashed the gas, turned and he flew off."

Stallion said that Bolden was attempting to car surf. The dangerous activity is making rounds on social media as teens film it.

She said the accident happened off of West Point Road near Greenwood Drive and not far from her home.

"Instead of taking him to the hospital, they brought him to me," Stallion said. "I did his vitals. He wasn't breathing, so I started CPR, also a difficult thing."

According to Stallion, part of Bolden's skull had to be removed and he is still unable to speak. As Bolden's progress continues to improve, Stallion credits the doctors and other health officials.

"Kids are unpredictable, but they are also precious," Stallion said. "And what we are going through is very hard. I'm going through this with the strength of God."

Stallion hopes that by speaking out about what happened to her grandson, she can help save another family from going through the same kind of pain and heartache she is currently experiencing.

"I'm very involved in his life and this still happens to me," Stallion said "Question your kids, know their friends, know where they live. As for the teenagers, this could happen to you, this is not a fun place for him or myself."

Bolden has been accepted into a rehab facility in Austin where he will eventually be transferred.

The family has set up a GoFundMe to help with his expected medical bills. To view the account, click here.

