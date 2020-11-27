The 17-year-old was traveling with his family when they saw the burning car on the highway.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A teen is being praised after pulling a man out of a burning vehicle this morning.

"A good citizen doing a good deed that saved that man's life," a first responder on the scene said.

The teen was traveling with his family on Highway 281 toward Corpus Christi and saw the burning car just around 2 a.m, according to investigators.

The 17-year-old got out of their vehicle and saw the driver, a man said to be in his 50s, was unconscious in the front seat of the burning car. The teen quickly pulled the man out of the car and to safety, investigators said.

The man was taken to the hospital but his condition is unknown at this time.

Police said the cause of the accident is under investigation.