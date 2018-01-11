Correction: Georgia State Patrol initially reported two fatalities from the accident. Dooly County Coroner James Hudson says that is incorrect -- there is only 1 confirmed fatality and the other person involved remains in critical condition.

--------------------------------------

Two people were killed after a fatal wreck on Interstate 75 in Dooly County.

That's according to Georgia State Patrol.

The crash happened earlier Wednesday afternoon near Mile Marker 109.

GSP says a car traveling northbound on the interstate struck a car from behind as it was parking on the emergency shoulder.

Check back with 13WMAZ for updates as more information becomes available.

© 2018 WMAZ