What is the 'Cost of COVID'? | Ongoing series to highlight impact of pandemic on Central Georgia

The Cost of COVID series will take a closer look at the impact of the pandemic on the lives of people living in Central Georgia

MACON, Ga. — Let’s face it, over the last few months, just about every part of daily life has been touched in some way by COVID-19.

What has COVID-19 cost you? Has it been the loss of common activities, the loss of income, or even the loss of life?

As Georgians we join the world in forging a path through this pandemic, and adjusting to the many physical and mental challenges it's brought upon us.

How are people taking care of their families, and dealing with COVID-19 related unemployment?

Can we find academic success in distance learning classrooms?

How do we keep infection rates down among students and adults?

What are some of the actions local businesses hope will help them climb out of the economic standstill caused by this health crisis?

Which businesses have closed, and what new opportunities are open?

13WMAZ and its partners: Mercer University’s Center for Collaborative Journalism, The Telegraph, and Georgia Pubic Broadcasting are answering these and many more questions in a series called “The Cost of COVID."

The series will takes a closer look at the impact COVID-19 has had on the lives of people living in Central Georgia.

Your views and experiences matter, and that’s why we want to hear from you. You can email us anytime at news@13wmaz.com with your story idea.

As a community, we can navigate through the difficulties, identify the successes and know the cost of COVID.

The first part of the ongoing series will air on Thursday, Sept. 17.