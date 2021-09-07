Kids gather for Costume Day at Riverside Branch Library

The library system says events like these help get kids back into social activities and reading.

MACON, Ga. — Summer is one of the best times of the year for parents to get their kids involved in some fun, and some Central Georgia families did just that with a touch of reading.

Friday, the Riverside Library in Macon held a costume day as part of its ‘Tails and Tales’ summer reading program theme.

There were chefs, cows, superheroes, and even dinosaurs. They came to hear ‘One Fine Day’ read aloud, play games and make crafts.

Sylvia O’Bear with the Middle Georgia Regional Library System says it’s a big help at getting kids back into reading and social activities.

“Programs like these push them back slowly but surely into interacting with their friends and also their local library as well,” said O’Bear. “We've seen a lot of families that we haven't seen in the past year, year and a half, actually coming back because this is a place where they feel their child can excel, be free and ease back into talking to their friends.”

The summer reading program is for all ages and doesn't end until August 7. You can reach out to the Middle Georgia Regional Library branch in your area for more information.