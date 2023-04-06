'I think it's a very nice space': Cotton Avenue Plaza open to downtown visitors

Visitors say the plaza makes downtown seem more inviting.

MACON, Ga. — It's been about a year since changes started happening at the corner of Second Street and Cotton Avenue.

A historic confederate statue was moved from the area and an about $650,000 project started on Triangle Park.

For nearly two months now, folks have been able to enjoy the plaza's expansion.

"I think its a very nice space," Elizabeth Londell said.

It was the first time Londell got to enjoy the plaza.

"I was just driving around the downtown and I just wanted to find a place to read. I said 'wow look at this place.' It looks so comfortable nice and shady," she said.

On Sunday, many people enjoyed reading, and sipping coffee in the plaza. Since moving to Central Georgia, she says she spends a lot of time in Macon.

"I've been in Georgia, this area for about a month now, and I really like coming to Macon. I like the downtown vibes, like the places to walk around an eat and to shop," Londell said.

She says the downtown area is inviting, and the new plaza helps with that. Some other Macon newcomers agree with Londell.

"I really enjoyed the small town feel it had to offer compared to where I'd been living the past few years," Madison Knuth said.

The soon to be Mercer University Law student sat at the plaza as she takes a break from exploring her new town.

"I wanted to try and find a place that I might frequent in the fall," Knuth said.

She's found a potential spot in Triangle Park.

"There's some nice shade with the trees, and the benches seem like a good place to spread open a book and enjoy my coffee," Knuth said.

The area is also walkable. The city constructed the area to make downtown more pedestrian friendly.

Londell says there's just enough space for everyone to relax.