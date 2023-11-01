'We can do amazing things with our kids': Cotton Avenue Plaza Park to make pedestrian walking space in downtown Macon

Some people in downtown Macon say they can't wait to drink their favorite coffee while enjoying the outdoors.

MACON, Ga. — A new pedestrian plaza is taking shape in downtown Macon.

Once a home to a historic statue at Second Street and Cotton Avenue, the downtown area continues to grow, and more space is needed for pedestrians like Elliot Scurry who visits Z Beans nearly every day for a cup of coffee.

Soon, Scurry can enjoy his coffee at an outdoor plaza.

Work on Macon-Bibb's Cotton Avenue Plaza is nearly done. Scurry likes the idea and says the changes will reduce traffic in the area.

"There used to be a cut-through road that was unnecessary, and it was a wasted space," Scurry says.

The plaza takes place of a century-old Confederate monument that was moved last year.

Nearby businesses like Z Beans and the Otis Redding Foundation say they'll be excited to see new foot traffic and they hope it will bring in more customers.

"We can do amazing things with our kids and our youth and music programs," Justin Andrews says.

"Doing social media would make it easier for me to take pictures of customers outside and really spread the awareness of what it is to be a part of the Macon community and not just Z Beans," Mary Catherine-Stewart says.