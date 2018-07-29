After a few fairly dry days we're now starting to ramp up the rain chances again. For this afternoon we'll have scattered showers and storms around. Can't rule out a strong storm or two with locally heavy rain and lightning. For tomorrow we'll have scattered showers and storms once again for the afternoon hours, we do however trend a bit drier heading in to the evening in time for any high school football counties. With that being said scattered storms are still fair game in to the evening. Rain chances remain elevated for the weekend with highs in the upper 80s.

Thursday... Partly cloudy. Shower/storm chance. Highs in the low 90s.

Thursday Night...Mostly cloudy. A few storms possible. Lows in the lower 70s.

Friday... Partly cloudy. Shower/storm chance. Highs in the low 90s.

Friday Night... Mostly cloudy. Shower/storm chance. Lows in the lower 70s.

Saturday... Partly cloudy. Shower/storm chance. Highs in the upper 80s.

Saturday Night... Mostly cloudy. Shower/storm chance. Lows in the lower 70s.

Sunday... Mostly cloudy. Shower/storm chance. Highs in the upper 80s.

Sunday Night... Mostly cloudy. Shower/storm chance. Lows in the lower 70s.

Monday...Partly cloudy. Shower/storm chance. Highs near 90.

Monday Night... Partly cloudy. Shower/storm chance. Lows in the lower 70s.

Tuesday...Partly cloudy. Shower/storm chance. Highs near 90.

Tuesday Night... Partly cloudy. Shower/storm chance. Lows in the lower 70s.

Wednesday...Partly cloudy. Shower/storm chance. Highs near 90.

Wednesday Night... Partly cloudy. Shower/storm chance. Lows in the lower 70s.

© 2018 WMAZ