'Could really save a life': Georgia fines increase for failure to post anti-human trafficking signs at businesses

If you have or someone you know has been trafficked, call the National Human Trafficking Resource Center at 1-888-373-7888.

Example video title will go here for this video

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Governor Brian Kemp signed a bill Tuesday that increases fines against businesses who fail to post notices against human trafficking.

A memory more than a decade ago is still fresh for April Scarborough.

She says the day she became a victim of human trafficking all began with an offer to work at a bar and a drink.

"Little did I know, he had put a horse tranquilizer in my drink and he had sold me that night, and until this day, I don't know how many people -- I know at least two men had bought me," she said.

She returned to the bar and alerted the manager who she says was in on it and threatened her life.

"He pulled a gun out on me and says, 'I know. I own you and this is going to be your life and this is what you're going to do,'" she explained.

Scarborough escaped on the second day of being trafficked. She says seeing a human trafficking sign may have saved her life.

"If I would've known the sign was there, if I would've known there was help. Like I said, I didn't even know it was a thing. Many, many years later did I even hear that this was able to give what happened to me a name," she continued.

Under Georgia law, human trafficking signs must be posted in places like bars, truck stops, hotels, and anywhere that sells a consumable item. On Tuesday, Governor Kemp signed Senate Bill 42, which increases the fines for failing to post those signs.

In Warner Robins, Sergeant Justin Clark says city hall supplies those signs.

"It goes in along whenever they get the business license and also whenever they're checked for renewals. There's also a link on the city's website to be able to take you directly to the page and print out the signage,” Clark said.

Clark also says businesses have 30 days to comply before being hit with fines.

Scarborough just wants to prevent anyone from having a similar experience to hers.

"It’s a small sign that could really save a life," she said.

Scarborough created Victoria's Lighthouse, a resource for those targeted by human trafficking.