Renovations are underway for West Macon Park, and County Commissioner Joe Allen says the community is in for a treat.

"It's going to be unique because so many can come," Allen said.

He said the park was built 35 years ago under former Commissioner and City Council member Ed Defore's initiative.

Over the years, he said the lack of upkeep kept people from using it.

"The children were fading off because the fields weren't up to standard," Allen said.

Now, to bring life back into the place, they're rebuilding six of the baseball fields.

They'll have new fencing, dugouts, and landscaping. There will also be a new entrance and scoring tables.

"They're going to have a nice, really...I mean, we don't really have anything. We have one other ball field that's here and another Lizella ball field -- it's in disarray," Allen said.

Commissioner Elaine Lucas said she used to bring her own kids to the park when they were younger and that the improvements are long overdue.

"Over the years, you've seen it's fallen into disrepair and it's unsafe," Lucas said.

There may even be more changes to come.

County officials says if funds are available, they plan on paving the road to the back ball field and adding a walking path around the entire park.

The groundbreaking ceremony will be held at the park on Friday at 10 a.m.

