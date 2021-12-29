County-wide waste collection services in Bibb County to begin in January

Ryland Environmental will begin picking up waste on January 3.

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — Ryland Environmental will take over trash collection services in Bibb County on Monday.

According to a release, this includes trash, recycling, yard debris and bulk waste for the entire county.

Every house should start using the new carts on January 3. People in the southern part of the county have already began using them.

What you should do now is place the old empty carts on the curb on your collection days for Advanced Disposal/Waste Management to pick up. It will take several weeks for all of the carts to be collected, according to the release.

Trash collection days will not change, except for the southern part of the county that will be going back to Monday.

Recycling and bulk waste collection will be on alternating weeks.