'A body positive environment': Couple opens new pole dance studio in downtown Macon

Owner and instructor Nicole Deal says Tip Toe is all about building confidence

MACON, Ga. — Downtown Macon is now home to a new pole dance studio. Phillip and Nicole Deal are the owners of Tip Toe, located in the old Scoops building at 571 Cherry Street.

The couple decided to open the studio because they noticed there are hardly any in the area. They picked the downtown location because of their connection to the space and because Cherry Street has great foot traffic.

“It just kind of fit in with our love story,” Nicole said. “We both decided that it would be a good spot.”

Phillip and Nicole are both Central Georgia natives. They met for the first time in downtown Macon and the loft they celebrated in with their friends after their wedding is right above their new studio on Cherry Street.

“Weird how it’s all connected,” Phillip said.

Nicole will be the primary instructor at Tip Toe. She says she wants the dance studio to be a place where everyone feels welcome.

“We really just want people to come in and just feel confident about themselves. It’s a body positive environment. Anybody and everybody is welcome,” she said.

Nicole stresses that the studio has no age or body restrictions. It’s all about building confidence.

“We want them to take, learn from, any experience they get out of it and hope that they come out with the most confidence that they can. That’s the biggest thing,” she said.

Tip Toe has beginner and intermediate classes. Nicole says the beginner classes start out with the basics, like learning how to walk around a pole.

“I think the best part of it is how nervous people are when they come in and then when they leave, they’re laughing and giggling and smiling,” Nicole said.

People are encouraged to wear shorts and a t-shirt to class.

“She’ll put you in your comfort zone while you’re in there,” Phillip said. “That’s what everybody in the reviews have said. They felt nervous while coming in but, she made them feel right at home.”

The couple says they’ve gotten overwhelming support for the studio online.

“I can’t believe how many people have been so involved. How overshared it’s been the last couple of days,” Nicole said.

People can sign up for classes by clicking on the “Book Now” button on their Facebook page. Classes are $25 a week and it’s a 9-week course.

“If you were to click on for 5 p.m. today and book today, you’re enrolling in a nine-week course and it sets you up for every Wednesday at 5 p.m.,” Nicole said.