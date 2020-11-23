Couple opens new wing and sandwich spot in downtown Macon

Biddy's opened a month ago on First Street in Macon. They have wings, fries, salads and more.

MACON, Ga. — A new wing spot is now open in downtown Macon.

Ethan and Lorie Henning opened Biddy’s about a month ago at 946 First Street, which is just down the street from The Medical Center, Navicent Health.

The couple decided to have a soft opening because of the pandemic.

“It’s been really good,” Ethan said.

Biddy’s is a casual chicken wing restaurant. They primarily sell wings, but they also have breaded chicken tenders and grilled options.

“I grew up eating wings and chicken tenders and stuff like that,” Ethan said.

He says they have salads too.

“They’re really good. Our salads are huge and they’re really filling,” he said.

Ethan says he comes from a family in the restaurant business. They have restaurant ventures up in Henry County.

He and Lorie decided to come to Central Georgia because they saw opportunity in the area.

“We think Macon’s really on the come up. It’s got a lot of new things going on down here. I’ve been saying that for years,” Ethan said.

Ethan says the couple decided to settle on the fast-casual restaurant’s First Street location because it’s right in Macon’s bustling downtown area.

“There’s not much options for that downtown,” he said.

He says they did extensive rehabilitation work on the structure, working on the building for nearly a year before the October opening.

“It took way longer than expected,” he said.

But he says being near the hospital is a major plus and they also have a private parking lot.

“Which is kind of huge for lunch, people can swing in and out and not have to worry about paying for parking and things like that,” Ethan said.