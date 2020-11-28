Couple with three kids, one on the way lose home to fire in Washington County

Find out where you can donate to the expecting couple and their three toddlers.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. — A family lost their home when the camper they were living in caught on fire and was destroyed early Saturday morning in Washington County.

According to Sheriff Joel Cochran, they think the camper caught fire because of a gas heater. It happened around 7:30 a.m.

No one was home when the fire started. It was a complete loss but no one was injured.

Sophie Lundy is the owner of Warthen RV Park down the road, it was actually a camper her dad owned that the family was staying in.

Lundy says people can donate to the expecting couple and their three toddlers at 9470 South Sparta Davisboro Road.