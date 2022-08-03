Demarcus Little trial, Day 1: Prosecution lays out Anitra Gunn's final hours

The jury also heard from Anitra Gunn's close friends, Demarcus Little's aunt, and the man who said he had an intimate relationship with Gunn.

FORT VALLEY, Ga. — Tuesday morning, the prosecution began laying out the case against Demarcus Little – the man accused of killing Fort Valley State University student Anitra Gunn in Feb. 2020. In the opening day, jurors heard from witnesses who described Anitra Gunn’s final hours.

In opening statements, the prosecution said Anitra Gunn laughed at Little in the early morning hours of Valentine’s Day 2020 when he told her that he loved her. Assistant DA Neil Halvorson says that led to Little choking her to death.

Halvorson says Little confessed everything to his best friend, Jaivon Abron. According to the prosecution, Gunn’s final hours were as follows:

She and Little left a party together, went to a Waffle House in Byron, and they later ended up at the home of Little’s aunt, Sheree Tolbert.

Tolbert took the stand Tuesday afternoon and said she heard the couple talking outside of her home just after 2 a.m. The prosecution says Little later killed Gunn in Tolbert’s home.

Tolbert said she didn’t hear any commotion or a struggle, but she also said she’s a heavy sleeper.

The prosecution believes after he strangled Gunn, Little put her body in the trunk of her car before dumping her in the woods in Crawford County.

“Demarcus Little tried to hide her phone, her bumper, her body, and the truth about her death,” said Halvorson.

The jury also heard from Gunn’s friends, including her best friend Cierra Stewart, and David Howard aka ‘Scoot’ whom Anitra had a “intimate relationship” with in her final days.

Both said they received odd text messages from Anitra’s phone the morning she died, possibly as a diversion after she was already dead.

The jury saw texts sent to Howard from Anitra’s phone the morning she died; asking him where he lived, and even a message breaking up with him. At some point, Gunn’s phone was thrown into a drainage pipe.

The trial reconvenes Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. Jaivon Abron is expected to share what Demarcus Little told him about Gunn’s death, and investigators are expected to discuss how they tracked Little’s phone to the same spot where Gunn’s body was found.