13WMAZ's Courteney Jacobazzi earns her NWA Seal of Approval

MACON, Ga. — Meteorologist Courteney Jacobazzi just earned an official Seal of Approval from the National Weather Association.

If you are a casual weather consumer, you may not know what that means.

The Seal of Approval from the NWA is a distinction that goes beyond earning a degree in meteorology. To earn this distinction, meteorologists must demonstrate meteorological knowledge through a rigorous written exam and peer-review of their on-air work.

They are evaluated on their presentation of the weather story, graphical content and explanation of weather conditions.

Now, when you watch Courteney on 13WMAZ, you will see a an “NWA” Seal next her name on your screen.

"Being awarded the National Weather Association Seal is something I am so proud of and elated to have. It was quite the rigorous process, but well worth the effort. This seal puts me in a category full extremely smart and talented meteorologists across the country, and it's an honor to be able to learn and grow with them through this special distinction, while representing 13WMAZ in the process," said Jacobazzi.