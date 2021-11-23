From Our Table to Yours: Courteney's corn casserole

You can test some of our favorite family recipes at home!

MACON, Ga. — Just in time for the holidays, we at 13WMAZ wanted to share some of our favorite Thanksgiving recipes with you!

For this episode, Meteorologist Courteney Jacobazzi prepared corn casserole, one of her favorite dishes for Thanksgiving.

She learned the recipe from her grandmother. The signature white and round dish also came from her grammy.

You need two types of corn for this recipe: creamed corn and sweet corn. Then, you add other yummy ingredients to the mix, like butter and sugar.

"You put all of these ingredients in and throw it in a pan," Courteney said. "It's going to taste good. There's no way to mess it up."

If you want to add a spin to your corn casserole, you can add pepper for a savory taste or cornbread mix to make the dish more dense.

Whichever way you make your casserole, Courteney insists that the dish is best when hot.

If you try her corn casserole recipe, email us at news@13WMAZ.com to let us know what you think!

Courteney's Corn Casserole

Ingredients:

1 can of creamed corn

1can of sweet corn

1/4 cup of flour

1/2 cup of butter

2 large eggs

1 cup of half and half creamer

1/4 cup of granulated sugar

A pinch of salt

Directions:

1. Pre-heat the oven to 350 degrees.

2. Melt the butter on a pan on medium-low heat.

3. Once the butter is melted, take the butter off the stove. In a bowl, whisk the butter and flour until even.

4. In the same bowl, add the eggs, creamer and sugar. Whisk until even.

5. Add both the creamed corn and sweet corn. Then, add the salt. Stir until combined.

6. Put the mixture into a baking dish, and pop it into the oven for an hour and fifteen minutes.

7. Take the dish out of the oven, and let it rest for five to ten minutes.

8. Enjoy!

Variations:

Add pepper to make the dish savory

Add cornbread mix to make the texture more dense