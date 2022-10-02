Covenant Academy in Macon builds educational outdoor space

They've completely reworked the playground, built student garden boxes, the Hobbit playhouse and put up the outdoor sports court. Now, they're working on the garden.

MACON, Ga. — Covenant Academy. students have new equipment to play on, and will soon get more exciting additions to their outdoor educational space.

Charlotte Watson and Jamison Tuten are 6th graders, and they say a lot has changed since they first got here -- especially outside.

"I didn't expect that we were going to get a new playground, like the old playground, is really old," Watson said.

"We've gotten new swings, and more slides. With our other playground we only had two slides and now we have like three," Tuten said.

They both agree the new slide is their favorite part.

Very soon, they'll have new additions to look forward to, as part of Covenant Academy's Outdoor Education Space project.

"It was perfect timing, because with COVID especially, we wanted our kids to be outside in the sunshine, playing, running around, getting fresh air as much as possible," Jean Hallman said.

Hallman is the director of communications and development, and the person behind the magic.

Hallman says so far, they've completely reworked the playground.

Now they're working on the finishing touches.

"What we've got going on right now are the student gardens. We are beginning to work a plan to have native fruit trees and native plants. Plants that are in our kids curriculums," Hallman said.

Hallman says because the academy is the only classical Christian school in Central Georgia, it's important to incorporate hands on learning and literature, and this outdoor learning space, will help connect the two.

"Our kids could be reading a C.S. Lewis book, and be able to come outside and actually see the trees and plants that they're learning about in their science and literature classes," Hallman said.

"It's cool because you learn it in your classroom and you just imagine it in real life, and then you get to come outside and literally see everything," Tuten said.

Students like Jamison say they can't wait to use the full space, including those new slides.

Hallman says an anonymous donor covered the cost for the project, but the school is still accepting contributions for their garden.

If you would like to help, you can drop off plants for the new garden at the academy at 4652 Ayers Rd.