Covenant Academy's Anna Beth Shepard is this week's My Teacher is Tops

Shepard says she had a teacher that helped her understand the things she didn't, and that made her want to support other kids too.

MACON, Ga. — To kick off the month of April our junior journalist Kensli Johnson headed to Covenant Academy, where Mrs. Anna Beth Shepard is a sixth-grade teacher.

Even though she's only been with the school for a few years, she's been teaching since 2010. In just a short amount of time at Covenant' she's already become some of the students' favorite teachers.

One particular student, Regan McCall, says that Mrs. Shepard treats all her students like a family. Having been previously taught by Mrs. Shepard, she says her teacher even showed up to watch her dance during a thunderstorm!

"If that does not show how much she loves her kids, then I don't know what does," says McCall.

Shepard says her fifth-grade teacher back when she attended Hubbard Elementary in Monroe County, got the ball rolling on her inspirations on wanting to become a teacher.

"I love to teach math, because when I was younger, I didn't understand math, and I had a teacher that helped me understand, and it made me want to do that for other kids."

To make the teaching dream a complete full circle, she says her first ever classroom she taught, was her old second-grade classroom from when she was a student. Wow, truly an amazing journey!

Congratulations Mrs. Shepard!

Do you have an amazing teacher? If so, we want to honor them!

Junior Journalists love to surprise your top teachers, so be sure to send in your nominations.

Students can do that by writing us a letter or email.

Send letters to:

My Teacher is Tops

1314 Gray Highway

Macon, Georgia 31211

or email us at myteacheristops@13wmaz.com

You can also send us a video on the 13WMAZ app.

Make sure to include your name, your teacher's name and what school you attend.