Looking for a COVID-19 booster? Here’s where you can get it in the North Central Health District

MACON, Ga. — Today is the first day in Georgia that COVID boosters are available to people under certain guidelines.

On Friday, the Georgia DPH said it will follow federal recommendations on who should receive them.

The recommendations are:

People 65 years and older, and residents in long-term care settings should receive a Pfizer-BioNTech booster shot at least 6 months after their primary two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech shot.

People ages 50-64 with underlying medical conditions should receive a Pfizer-BioNTech booster shot at least 6 months after their primary two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech shot.

People ages 18-49 with underlying medical conditions may receive a Pfizer-BioNTech booster shot at least 6 months after their primary two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech shot based on their individual benefits and risks.

People ages 18-64 who are at an increased risk for COVID exposure and transmission due to occupational or institutional factors may receive a Pfizer-BioNTech booster shot at least 6 months after their primary two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech shot based on their individual benefits and risks.

You can find an explanation of what the CDC qualifies as underlying medical conditions here.

Since Pfizer is the only COVID vaccine that has received authorization as a booster, the recommendations ONLY apply to people who received the Pfizer vaccine.

