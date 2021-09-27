Looking for a COVID-19 booster? Here’s where you can get it in the North Central Health District

MACON, Ga. — Today is the first day in Georgia that COVID boosters are available to people under certain guidelines.
On Friday, the Georgia DPH said it will follow federal recommendations on who should receive them.
The recommendations are:
- People 65 years and older, and residents in long-term care settings should receive a Pfizer-BioNTech booster shot at least 6 months after their primary two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech shot.
- People ages 50-64 with underlying medical conditions should receive a Pfizer-BioNTech booster shot at least 6 months after their primary two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech shot.
- People ages 18-49 with underlying medical conditions may receive a Pfizer-BioNTech booster shot at least 6 months after their primary two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech shot based on their individual benefits and risks.
- People ages 18-64 who are at an increased risk for COVID exposure and transmission due to occupational or institutional factors may receive a Pfizer-BioNTech booster shot at least 6 months after their primary two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech shot based on their individual benefits and risks.
You can find an explanation of what the CDC qualifies as underlying medical conditions here.
Since Pfizer is the only COVID vaccine that has received authorization as a booster, the recommendations ONLY apply to people who received the Pfizer vaccine.
Here are the places in the North Central Health District where you can get a booster:
- Baldwin: 100 Ireland Dr in Milledgeville, Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Crawford: 141 McCrary Ave in Roberta, Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Hancock: 516 Boland St in Sparta, Tuesdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Houston: 98 Cohen Walker Dr in Warner Robins, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Jasper: 825 Eatonton St in Monticello, Mondays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Jones: 114 Forest St in Gray, Tuesdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Macon-Bibb: 1600 Forsyth St in Macon, Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Monroe: 106 MLK Jr Drive in Forsyth, Mondays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Peach: 503 Bluebird Blvd in Fort Valley, Fridays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Putnam: 117 Putnam Dr Suite C in Eatonton, Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Twiggs: 26 Main St in Jeffersonville, Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Washington: 201 Morningside Dr in Sandersville, Tuesdays and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wilkinson: 123 High Hill St in Irwinton, Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
