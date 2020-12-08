COVID-19 cases reported at 6 more Houston County schools

It brings the total number of schools affected in Houston County up to 9

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Editor's Note: The video in this story is from Monday's story about the first 3 schools with positive cases.

The Houston County School System has recently notified parents of positive COVID-19 tests at six more schools.

According to a news release, they are: Houston County High, Lake Joy Primary, Lindsey Elementary, Mossy Creek Middle, Thomson Middle and Quail Run Elementary.

The district says the school principals have notified parents of students who may have been exposed to the virus.

They also notified staff members and other parents of children who were not identified as close contacts.

The district says they continue to work with the county health department to conduct contact tracing.

Due to privacy requirements, the names of the individuals who returned a positive test can’t be released.