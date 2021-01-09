COVID-19 causing supply chain concerns for the upcoming holiday season

Retail experts say folks should start thinking about their holiday shopping soon.

MACON, Ga. — The COVID-19 pandemic has slowed the nation's supply chain this year, created problems for retailers, and may even cause delays for Santa's elves.

Retail experts say that's why folks should start thinking about their holiday shopping soon.

Debbie Farnsworth in Macon said, "Hopefully, you have a backup A & B, so I just go to B and if they don't have B, I go to C -- so you just kind of think of something else."

Farnsworth sticks by her game plan when it comes to shopping for her granddaughter Alice.

"We shopped online last year, and we still do this year, on some things, because the stores don't have all the toys that a little one would want," said Farnsworth.

Creter's store owner Patsy Knott said they're facing shipment delays.

"This year is even worse than last year because so many people were out of work and things have really gotten behind. Shipments that we usually get the first part of August are not even here yet," said Knott.

Georgia College Economics Professor J.J. Arias said shoppers should start looking at brick-and-mortar Stores.

"If you can actually see it on the shelf in a store, that is a safe bet, because if you order it online, you just don't know how long it will take," said Arias.

Farnsworth plans to order for her granddaughter without worries of when it will come.

"Order it and just wait for it to come and give it to Alice as a surprise and she wouldn't even think anything about it, probably," said Farnsworth.