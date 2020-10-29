The North Central Health District says throughout the pandemic they've had problems with people hanging up on contact tracers or refusing to give out information

MACON, Ga. — If a contact tracer is calling you about a person testing positive for COVID-19, the North Central Health District says don't hang up.

Since Central Georgia saw its first cases in March, contact tracers have been calling people who test positive and those who may have been exposed.

The Health District says throughout the pandemic they've had problems with people hanging up or refusing to give out information when a contact tracer calls, but they say until there is a vaccine, this is one of the best ways to control the spread of the virus.

Earlier this month, Tyanek Bryant got a call from an unknown number.

"I picked up. I don't know why because I don't normally pick up, but I picked up the first time they called," she says.

Bryant tested positive for COVID-19 and when a contact tracer called, she was skeptical at first.

"When she said who she was I was like, 'Who is this again?'"

But she'd heard from a friend that she may get a call like that, so she told them her symptoms, where she'd been and who she had been in contact with.

"The reason we contact them most of the time is to A) make sure they're safe and B) it's for data as well," says Maggie Kowalchuk, a Contact Tracer Supervisor for the North Central Health District. "It's all about like being sure that we're helping, not just ourselves, but others This isn't just about you, this is about our whole community."

She says some people just don't want to cooperate.

"We do have contacts not wanting to answer the phone and we do have people we call and they'll either immediately hang up or will be like, 'I don't want to discuss any of this information with you,' or some people get upset that we do have information on them," says Kowalchuk.

Michael Hokanson, also with the North Central Health District, says if you've tested positive, they need to know where you've been and who you've been around.

If you've been exposed, they are trying to let you know, encourage you to get tested and give you instructions on how to quarantine.

"Until there is a widely available vaccine, these non-pharmaceutical interventions, such as contact tracing, are the only tools we really have in our toolbox to combat the virus," says Hokanson.

Bryant says knowing the Health District is keeping up with confirmed cases, gives her some peace of mind.

"I'm glad that they check up on you, I'm glad that they keep up with all the people that have had it," she says.

Contact tracers will not ask for personal information like your social security number or banking information when they call.

Kowalchuk also says they'll typically try to call you twice, but if you don't pick up, they have to move on down the list.

The North Central Health District has around 40 contact tracers with 10 to 15 working at a time.

She says right now, they're calling around 100 people a day.

At the peak, it was double that number.