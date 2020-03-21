WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Health officials are encouraging social distancing to stop the spread of COVID-19.

That can be tough to do for people like police officers.

"Yes, we've had to adapt in some ways. Up here at the police department and at court, we've shut it down to the public coming in," Warner Robins Police Chief John Wagner said.

Wagner says the lobby at the police department is closed until further notice, but people can still request incident reports online.

He says officers will still enforce the law by writing tickets and making arrests when necessary. Officers are practicing social distancing by staying six feet away from people when they can.

"With the respiratory calls, if we don't necessarily have to be there. We are taking a step back and we are leaving it to the medical personnel unless we absolutely needed to go in there," Wagner said.

Wagner says officers are now carrying latex gloves and masks to use.

"Our job does not stop at all. We just ask the officers to make sure that they are being careful and, of course, the number one thing is to make sure that you are washing your hands," Wagner said.

Wagner says the department is also using a new system for non-emergency calls.

"We are working with Tele-serv. It's when people are calling 911 and it's being transferred to the police department and an officer can take the report over the phone," Wagner said.

Chief Wagner says it's business as usual, so officers can continue to serve and protect the community.

People can request police reports on the department's website.

