Milledgeville arboretum plans drive-thru Christmas light experience

People can drive the loop around the Lockerly Arboretum to look at the lights every Saturday from November 21 through December 19.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Lockerly Arboretum in Milledgeville will have a drive-thru Christmas light display for the community through the end of November into December.

People can pay $10 to drive a loop around the arboretum to see dazzling lights from 6-9 p.m. every Saturday starting November 21 through December 19.

"It's easy-peasy, no navigation needed," said executive director Jennifer Pollard.

On December 5 and 12, people will get to see a Nutcracker production put on by the Georgia College Community Dance Program as they drive through. The program wasn't able to have a show this year because of the pandemic.

Then, on December 19, pianist Dewey Forrester will provide music.

Pollard says they are glad to give the community something fun to do during the pandemic.

"So far the community is responding wonderfully, we've had tremendous support and sponsorships from local businesses, banks, civic clubs and it seems like everyone is very excited about it. I hope they're as excited as we are," she said.

Cars will be asked to turn off their headlights as they go through.

"We hope it keeps growing each year, and more people from Middle Georgia come," Pollard said.

The arboretum is located at 1534 Irwinton Road.