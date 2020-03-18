MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Typically, inmates are allowed visitors periodically at the Monroe County sheriff's office.

Now, that's changed.

"For right now, we're suspending visitation due to the large amount of people that come in to visit their loved ones," Sgt. Willie Barkley said.

It's a safeguard during the coronavirus outbreak.

A few counties over, the Houston County detention center is enforcing the same small rules to prevent the virus from spreading.

"It could create a situation where we would have to go into an isolation period for that inmate. Our hope is we stop that before it gets here, but we know the potential is there everyday," Major Alan Everidge said.

Both jail divisions are routinely sanitizing areas that people touch often, like phones and finger print machines.

They are also screening inmates to check for any of the coronavirus symptoms -- like fever, or cough.

During the visitation suspension they are still allowing inmates to communicate with loved ones.

"They are getting some free phone calls so they can stay in contact with their families," Everidge said.

While the time a part may be difficult, both sheriff's offices want everyone to stay safe.

"I understand it's a strain on those people that want to see their loved ones, but we also have to make sure that not only the health of our staff, but the health of the inmates are where they need to be," Barkley said.

