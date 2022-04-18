'Doing the work of 2 instead of 1': COVID-19 pandemic still impacts Central Georgia supply chain

Gov. Brian Kemp declared a State of Emergency as supply chain woes continue and as small business owners in Central Georgia continue struggling to stay afloat

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — While transportation may be going back to normal, the pandemic continues to disrupt the supply chain.

Governor Brian Kemp declared a State of Emergency this weekend as supply chain woes continue and as small business owners in Central Georgia continue struggling to stay afloat.

One Macon bakery owner and an economics professor say COVID-19 still has a huge impact on the supply chain.

Tommy Sadler, the owner of Tommy's Bakery & Café, says the supply chain has impacted most businesses. He's learned to do more with less.

"They might be doing the work of two instead of one. That's what you have to do -- train them, cross-train them. All of my employees know how to do everything," Sadler said.

Sadler opened his bakery seven years ago. He says right now, there's always something missing when he gets a truck delivery.

He says prices for meat and dairy products have skyrocketed, but it's not just food products -- it's other things he needs like containers, plates, and cups.

Altogether, these costs are making it harder for him to keep going.

J.J. Arias, an economics professor at Georgia College says on top of that, there's still a scarcity of labor.

"Once they feel that the economy is not in danger of another recession and maybe inflation is under control, then firms will be more optimistic and they'll increase their production," said Arias.

Sadler says he hopes to see prices return to pre-COVID times.

The governor's executive order decreases the regulation on truckers so they can increase their transportation.

Arias says that will have a positive effect.

Anti-price-gouging laws are also in the order, which Arias thinks could cause a problem. He says it could make empty shelves more likely and may encourage people to hoard because the price is cheaper.