Expecting mothers who get vaccinated transmit the COVID-19 antibodies to their unborn babies.

MACON, Ga. — A new study published by two south Florida doctors reveal what appears to be the first reported case of a newborn with COVID-19 antibodies after the mother was vaccinated, but will this be enough for other soon-to-be moms to get their dose?

“Being a mom all you wanna do is keep your children safe,” said expecting mom Anna Saleh.

Saleh is 23 weeks pregnant with her second child. She’ll get her second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in about a week and a half.

“The risk of getting really sick with COVID while pregnant was greater than the risk from getting the vaccine,” said Saleh.

Studies show pregnant women face a more serious illness from COVID-19 than non-pregnant people.

“The death rate is four times that of a non-pregnant woman who gets COVID,” said Director of Maternal-Fetal Medicine at Atrium Health Navicent, Dr. Champa Woodham.

Dr. Woodham credits the higher death rate to a pregnant woman’s lung volume and heart output change.

“We want to protect our pregnant woman more than anything.”

It’s why Dr. Woodham recommends her patients get vaccinated.

“Over 20,000 women who were pregnant got vaccinated, and there are no red flags so far, to indicate the vaccine is unsafe for pregnant women,” Dr. Woodham said.

The vaccine not only protects the woman, but also her newborn baby.

“They’re the luckiest kids out there because they have the antibodies that our children, who already in the outside world, can’t get.”

Saleh feels lucky just to be able to protect her son.

“Relief and excitement, and thankfulness for the science,” said Saleh.

Dr. Woodham wanted to make clear the vaccine can not change a recipient’s DNA, nor is there a live virus in the dose.