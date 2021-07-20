COVID cases are rising in Bibb and Houston County, but still low compared to winter

Georgia state health experts say the rising numbers are an indication that people should be getting vaccinated

MACON, Ga. — With the number of new COVID-19 cases reportedly rising across the nation and statewide, some viewers have asked us for an update on Central Georgia cases.

It turns out cases are on the rise in some counties here, but the numbers are still small and nothing close to what we've seen in the past year.

Last week, Houston County reported about eight new cases a day. For most of June and July, the county was averaging two or three new cases a day.

To put this information in perspective, Houston County was logging 100 cases a day for a portion of January.

In Bibb County, cases were averaging just under 10 new cases a day ending the week on this past Friday. This is about twice the average for most of June and July when Bibb County was reporting four or five new cases a day.

Statewide, more than 600 new cases were reported last week. Back in January, the state reported more than 6,000 cases a day.

Georgia state health experts say the rising numbers are an indication that people should be getting vaccinated, particularly with the rise of the fast-spreading Delta variant.