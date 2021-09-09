COVID concerns delay jury selection for inmate who allegedly killed Georgia correction officers

The selection process is underway in Grady County, and then the selected jurors will be brought up to Putnam County for the trial.

Concerns about COVID-19 have pushed jury selection for accused killer Donnie Rowe into a third week.

He's one of two men accused of killing two corrections officers aboard a prison bus in Putnam County in 2017.

Jury selection was set to resume Thursday in Cairo when defense lawyer Adam Levin said he was feeling COVID-19 symptoms overnight.

He said his first test came out negative, but he said he wanted to get tested again. Another defense lawyer, Frank Hogue, said he's getting tested too.

Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills says if those tests come back negative then jury selection will resume next Monday, Sept 13.

If not, the case gets pushed back until at least Sept 27.

