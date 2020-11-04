MACON, Ga. — The number of COVID-19 outbreaks in Georgia long-term facilities nearly doubled in the past week.

Georgia's Department of Public Health released an update Friday say 80 nursing homes and other long-term care sites have reported coronavirus cases. Last week's list included 47 homes.

That includes six homes in Central Georgia -- three times as many as last week.

The state counts one COVID-19 case in a long-term care facility as an "outbreak."

Four Central Georgia homes were added to the list this week:

The Georgia War Veterans Home in Milledgeville, where there was a total of six cases among staff and residents.

Pruitt Health Manor, Anthony Road, Macon, one case

Carl Vinson VA Medical Center home, Dublin, one case

Eatonton Health and Rehab, two cases

2 Macon nursing homes dealing with COVID-19 outbreak MACON, Ga. - We are learning more about two Macon nursing homes that are dealing with COVID-19 outbreaks. The Department of Health says if one person in a long-term care facility like a nursing home gets COVID-19 they consider that an outbreak. That's because you have high-risk people like older adults and healthcare workers in a close space.

Last week's list included Zebulon Park Health and Rehab and Pruitt Health Rehab, both of Macon. Both have reported one case, the state says.

Two Macon nursing homes face COVID-19 outbreak MACON, Ga. - Two long-term care facilities in Bibb County have an outbreak of coronavirus, according to the Department of Public Health. DPH says 47 facilities across the state have had more cases than expected, including the Zebulon Park Health and Rehab Center on Plantation Way in Macon, as well as Pruitt Health Eastside Nursing Home on Finney Circle in Macon.

Zebulon Park Health this week told 13WMAZ that one resident died at a local hospital after testing positive for COVID-19. According to state records, she was a 96-year-old woman.

So far, Central Georgia has not seen large outbreaks seen in other parts of the state, like the Pruitt Health home in Albany, where 62 people tested positive and five have died, or a Randolph County home that reported 47 cases.

So far, more than 20 Georgians have died in long-term care homes due to COVID-19, according to the state list.

The state's numbers were current through April 8.

MORE RELATED HEADLINES

A look inside senior living during the coronavirus pandemic

Georgia National Guard actively trying to 'crush the curve' of COVID-19

COVID-19 outbreak at 2 Macon nursing homes

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.