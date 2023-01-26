'It's unique': Cow Pies Pizza Company opens in Warner Robins

If you like pizza, wings, and pies then you may want to checkout this new eatery on Watson Boulevard.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A new restaurant has opened in Warner Robins.

Cow Pies Pizza Company has only been open for a few weeks, but they are already gaining popularity in Houston County.

13WMAZ spoke with owner John Wright, manager Josh Walsh, and J.P. Williams.

They say their phones have been ringing off the hook with orders for specialty pizzas, smoked wings, cow-zones, sandwiches, and desserts.

The supreme pizza and smoked wings make a dynamic combo, and are absolutely delicious.

Lunch specials and pizza slices are served Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Walsh says the community has welcomed them with open arms.

"So Houston County has really shown us a lot of love in the past month on Robins To Go Online and all over Facebook. They've given us great shoutouts. We had an hour-and-half wait time and they're like, 'Yeah, we'll wait -- we love you guys.' We just appreciate the continued love and support from Houston County," he said.

The restaurant is so popular that soon, the Macon community will be able to join in on the love.

A new location for Cow Pies will open soon at 3955 Arkwright Road in Macon, and the owners say they hope it will be up and running within the next month.

They also said they are looking to open a place in Perry, so that their locations will be easily accessible to a large part of Central Georgia.

"We've got a lot of loyal customers in Houston County, and so we want to make sure we are able to serve Houston County, Peach County, the Byron area, and all of our entities are around serving people here in middle Georgia. We love middle Georgia," Williams said.

If you want to try a pie for yourself, you can order for delivery, pickup or online. A full menu can be found here.

Cow Pies is open Monday to Thursday 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.